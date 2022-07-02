iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day moving average is $260.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.