Xponance Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in General Mills by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

