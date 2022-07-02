Cwm LLC Sells 130,396 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,396 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,575 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,862 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.58 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

