Cwm LLC Sells 14,917 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

