JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,181 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,941,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

