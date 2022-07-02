Cwm LLC Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,786 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

