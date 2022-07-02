Cwm LLC Has $15.60 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

MUB opened at $106.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

