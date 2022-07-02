SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

