Cwm LLC Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,668,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $23.71 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.