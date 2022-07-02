Cwm LLC Buys 76 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 84.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Insulet by 13.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

PODD opened at $226.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.47 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $239.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

