Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lifted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,239,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

