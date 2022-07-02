Cwm LLC Has $20.93 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,164 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.42 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

