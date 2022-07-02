Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

