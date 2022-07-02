Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Grifols stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

