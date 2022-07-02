K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 30,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KBR were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $813,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.