K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 45,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

