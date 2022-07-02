Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.43 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,445 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ED shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

