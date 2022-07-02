Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

