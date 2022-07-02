Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

