Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

Shares of TFX opened at $255.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $244.81 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

