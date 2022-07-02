Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $179.25 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

