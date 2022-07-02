Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.