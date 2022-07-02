Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.