Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

