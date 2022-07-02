First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

