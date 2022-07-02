Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

RTX opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.