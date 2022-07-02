First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 411.7% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

