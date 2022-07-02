Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stake Lessened by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.60 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.
