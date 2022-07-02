Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

