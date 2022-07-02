First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.
NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
