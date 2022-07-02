Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Argan were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Argan by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 365,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $37.89 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

