Cardinal Capital Management Has $813,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMP opened at $72.95 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

