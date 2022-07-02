First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,915 Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPSC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $29.27 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.