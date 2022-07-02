First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $893,000.

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81.

