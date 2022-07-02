HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VOT opened at $177.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

