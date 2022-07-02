Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 9.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ameren by 58.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 41.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

