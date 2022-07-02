StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $66.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

