Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

