Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,314,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

