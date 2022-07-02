GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,835,661 shares in the company, valued at $31,025,724,022.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.37 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

