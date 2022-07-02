Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $748.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $887.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.