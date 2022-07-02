Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

