Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,375 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

