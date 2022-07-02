Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,312 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

