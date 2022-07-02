Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 171.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,690 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $293.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

