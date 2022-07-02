Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,880 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF opened at $15.65 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

