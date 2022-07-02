Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

