Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Accenture by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 152,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,202,000 after acquiring an additional 130,155 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.37. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

