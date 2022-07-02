Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in American States Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,026,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,550,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

