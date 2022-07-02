Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

